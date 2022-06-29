Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ellie Goulding, Ingrid Michaelson, Sara Bareilles, Shawn Mendes and Joe Jonas

Will Taylor Swift finally get her first Academy Award nod? Her new song “Carolina,” which is for the movie Where the Crawdads Sing, is garnering serious Oscar buzz. Billboard points out she wasn’t nominated for The Hunger Games‘ “Safe and Sound” or 50 Shades of Grey‘s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” We don’t talk about Cats …

Ellie Goulding says she has new music coming out “next month” and, on Twitter, said she has “a little gift coming this week.” She has since changed her profile image to a yellow circle, which fans believe is a hint of what her next album will be called.

Ingrid Michaelson‘s musical based on The Notebook has revealed its cast. “We have made something so magical and so human. I can not wait for the world to see,” she raved on Instagram. The musical, which Ingrid composed the music for, premieres at Chicago Shakespeare Theater on September 6.

Speaking of musicals, Sara Bareilles is officially on Broadway for Into The Woods. The show’s Instagram celebrated its opening night, and Sara shared the post to her stories, writing, “Off to the woods we go…” The show runs for eight weeks only.

Shawn Mendes felt nostalgic on Wednesday and re-created the cover of his album Illuminate, which he released six years ago. “Back in time,” he captioned the post. Illuminate came out September 23, 2016.

Joe Jonas has launched his own line of fizzy sangria, called Ohza. Joe told Forbes, “It is the first canned ‘sparkling’ sangria on the market, so I’m looking forward to getting it out there.” He hopes to take on those spiked seltzers that are uber popular right now. The sangria is made from Joe’s own “secret recipe.”

