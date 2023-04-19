Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and more

Taylor Swift fans are going to great lengths to nab merch on her Eras Tour, with many camping out all night, sometimes in the rain. According to the New York Times, one of the hottest items on the tour is a blue crew neck sweatshirt featuring Taylor’s name and Eras Tour on the front, with the tour dates and her album titles on the back. It’s a must-have because unlike other merch, it isn’t also available on Taylor’s website. The sweatshirt is so limited, they are already being resold on sites like eBay for almost four-times the actual sale price, which is $65.

While people love Netflix’s Love Is Blind, viewers apparently aren’t too thrilled with the show’s hosts, 98 Degrees star Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey. In fact, someone has started a Change.org petition to get them removed from the show. And it sure looks like a lot of people are behind it. As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition had over 23,000 signatures, less than 2,000 off its 25,000 goal.

Ed Sheeran certainly has no problem making fun of himself. In case you missed it, when TikToker Ted Zhar asked Ed what he did for a living, Ed jokingly replied, “I stand next to short people to make them feel better,” adding, “when parents have like really short kids and they want them to feel really tall, they employ me to come in and I stand next to them and they look huge.” He did later add, “I sing as well.”

