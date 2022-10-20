Music notes: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry and Katharine McPhee

Taylor Swift‘s Midnights comes out Thursday night and Twitter says the album is the most anticipated of all time. People tweeted about the album 1.6 million times in the first three days following its announcement. Fans are most excited about her “Snow on the Beach” collab with Lana Del Rey, “Lavender Haze” and “Karma.”

We may finally know why Dua Lipa was palling around with comedian Trevor Noah and accidentally sparked dating rumors. Turns out he was a recent guest on her At Your Service podcast, where the two chatted about their favorite comedians. The episode airs on Friday.

Speaking of Dua, she revealed her first fragrance was Britney Spears‘ “Curious.” She spoke with Byrdie about being the new face of YSL Beauty Libre fragrance and said of Britney’s famous perfume, “I like that it was really fresh.”

Katy Perry has a new venture — a jewelry line that honors her PLAY residency in Las Vegas. She’s teamed up with Twila True Fine Jewelry to sell the new offerings at their store at Resorts World, where her residency is being held. You can also buy the new line on the Twila website, which offers new charms, pendants, rings and more.

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster have a new Christmas single. It is their spin on the classic “Jingle Bell Rock” and it’s out now. The pair will be coming out with their own holiday album, and will be touring together on The Kat and Dave Show, which picks up December 1 and runs through March 12.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.