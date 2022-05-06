Music notes: Taylor Swift, DNCE and Kelly Clarkson

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

﻿Fans think ﻿Taylor Swift﻿ is dropping her version of ﻿Speak Now﻿ and﻿ 1989 ﻿﻿﻿at the same time, thanks to the new “Old Taylor” merchandise line she dropped Thursday. Taylor also posted on Instagram, “I’m currently reliving the 1989 tour in my head and spiraling.” She’s yet to confirm or deny if that’s the case.

DNCE jumped on the Lizzo craze that’s taking over TikTok, dancing along to her hit “About Damn Time.” The trio tried busting out the moves and cheered with three solo cups at the end. Of course, the group was celebrating the arrival of their new song, “MOVE.”

Kelly Clarkson channeled Christina Aguilera on her daytime talk show, belting out the 2002 hit “Beautiful.” The ladies go way back, with Xtina penning Kelly’s standout track “Miss Independent.” Both songs went head to head at the Grammys, with “Beautiful” winning Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 2004.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.