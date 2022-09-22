Music notes: Taylor Swift, David Archuleta, Lindsey Stirling, Jewel, Harry Styles, Meghan Trainor and more

Even Taylor Swift‘s mom says Taylor’s doppelgänger is Ashley Leechin. Leechin posted a reaction video to Taylor promoting Midnights and the singer commented, “My mom just saw this and said ‘she looks like you.'”

David Archuleta released the new song “Faith in Me” and is about to head out on a holiday tour. Tickets for his 14-date The More The Merrier Christmas Tour, starring November 18, are already on sale on his official website.

Lindsey Stirling is heading out on her Snow Waltz tour on November 17, in support of her newly announced album of the same name, which arrives October 7. She has released another song off the album, “Joy To The World,” which is inspired by Celtic music.

Jewel loves sleeping in a cold bedroom and dubs it “survival sleeping.” In a new TikTok, the hitmaker revealed, “I like it so cold in my room at night, that as I’m falling asleep, I wonder if I will make it through the night.” She wants to know if her fans are guilty of doing the same.

Harry Styles is teasing something new coming to his Pleasing beauty venture. He shared to Instagram a preview of people wearing bright clothes and wrote, “Coming soon. Find your pleasing.” Harry launched Pleasing in December.

Meghan Trainor revealed her favorite music videos to Allure. “All About That Bass,” “Lips Are Moving,” “Title,” “Me Too,” “Nice to Meet Ya” and “Bad for Me” are her picks, in chronological order.

Frankie Grande — Ariana Grande‘s big bro — revealed he defied Madonna‘s advice to not be in a throuple — or in a relationship with two other people. She told him, “That’s not going to end well,” and he admits to Billboard she was right.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.