Music notes: Taylor Swift, Cher, Christina Aguilera, Ed Sheeran, Carly Rae Jepsen and Lance Bass

Taylor Swift is reminding fans that the November 8 midterm elections are fast approaching. “It’s time to vote early,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “There are only 20 midnights until the 2022 United States Midterm Elections.” She encouraged her fans to check with their local government to see if they can vote early.

﻿Cher ﻿released her new fragrance collection, which you can pick up now at Walmart. “It’s finally here!” she announced on Instagram, unveiling The Cher Decades Collection. The scents honor the 1960s through the ’90s.

Christina Aguilera‘s Stripped album is officially RIAA-certified five-times Platinum. Three songs off the album also earned new awards, starting with “Beautiful,” which is now twice Platinum. “Dirrty,” the album’s lead single, is Platinum, while the breakout song “Fighter” is twice Platinum. The Stripped album turns 20 this weekend.

If you missed ﻿Ed Sheeran﻿ on ﻿The Late Show with ﻿Stephen Colbert﻿﻿﻿, you can catch his television debut of “Celestial” on YouTube now. The track will appear in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet & Violet games, which arrive November 18.

Carly Rae Jepsen previewed another song off her forthcoming album, The Loneliest Time, which arrives Friday. She shared a few seconds of her unreleased track “Shooting Star.”

Lance Bass gave Britney Spears his stamp of approval on her Elton John collab “Hold Me Closer.” Lance posted a video of him dancing to the hit with the caption, “POV: You’re gay and Britney just released a bop with Elton John.” Britney shared the video to Twitter and wrote, “Omg Lance !!!” along three rainbow emojis.

Pinterest is teaming with Silk Sonic, Ed Sheeran and more to allow its users to create their own royalty-free music library. The app is working alongside Warner Music Group, Warner Chappell Music, Merlin and BMG so that its users can add their favorite songs to their Idea Pins.

