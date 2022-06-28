Music notes: Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Meghan Trainor, Andy Grammer and Cyndi Lauper

You want to live next door to ﻿Taylor Swift﻿? Now you can! Seacoast Current reports the home located at 2 Kidds Way in Westerly, Rhode Island, is a stone’s throw away from her house and is on sale for $18.5 million. The beachfront home has several amenities, including a pool, seven bedrooms and 8.5 baths — but being neighbors with Taylor is probably the biggest perk.

Speaking of Taylor, Camila Cabello spread the love to her friend on her Instagram Stories by sharing a clip of Taylor performing “Betty” and wrote, “I will always f***in love Taylor Swift.”

Another one of Taylor’s friends had her in mind on Tuesday, with Selena Gomez telling USA Today the “Shake It Off” singer “really loved” the new season of Only Murders in the Building. The show’s second season is streaming now on Hulu.

﻿Meghan Trainor ﻿reflected on her breakout single “All About That Bass” to look at how far she’s come. “Can’t believe it’s been 8 years,” she said of her debut song, “and now I just finished my 4th album???” Meghan’s new album, Takin’ It Back, arrives October 21.

Andy Grammer is thinking of ways to prank daughters Louisiana and Israel when they’re older. He shared a video of a man flipping switches on the breaker during his kids’ sleepover because they were playing with a Ouija board. The video caught the kids’ muffled but very loud screams. Andy said he is “1000% doing this.”

﻿Cyndi Lauper ﻿says if you’re unhappy with the state of the country — vote. “Angry enough to vote yet?” she asked on Instagram while wearing a shirt that reads, “Girls just want to have fundamental rights” — a reference to her breakout hit. Cyndi also declared, “We need more women in congress.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.