Music notes: Taylor Swift, Billy Joel and Adele

Taylor Swift’s fans are looking out for her post Joe Alwyn breakup. During her concert in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, a fan held up a sign that simply said, “You OK?” Taylor responded with a thumbs-up. The quick interaction was captured by another concertgoer and posted to TikTok.

Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden concert is getting bumped for the Stanley Cup playoffs. The show scheduled for Saturday, April 22, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 25. All tickets for the original show will be honored at the new one. On April 22, the New York Rangers play the New Jersey Devils in game three of the hockey playoffs.

Adele enjoyed a girls’ trip in Miami over the weekend with pals April McDaniel and Savannah James, NBA star LeBron James’ wife. Adele is, of course, dating LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul. While at a nightclub in South Beach, Adele was captured on video singing along to Katy Perry‘s “Teenage Dream” and Sia and David Guetta‘s “Titanium.”

