Music notes: Taylor Swift, Andy Grammer and Kelly Clarkson

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

﻿Taylor Swift﻿’s childhood home is on the market, Yahoo! reports. Taylor grew up on a Christmas Tree Farm in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, and it could be yours for a cool $999,900. That home was the star of her holiday tune “Christmas Tree Farm” and the music video that took us all around the property. It also is reportedly where she wrote “Teardrops on My Guitar,” “Lucky You” and “Love Story.”

Andy Grammer released the music video for his new song, “Joy,” which features him dressed to the nines and performing at a swanky club, complete with a full backing band and a glittering backdrop. If the music makes you nostalgic for seeing him in concert, that might be the point because he’s about to kick off a massive tour starting May 31. Tickets are on sale now.

﻿Kelly Clarkson ﻿is giving her daytime talk show a “complete overhaul,” reports ﻿﻿E! News. “She will be taking a few weeks off to take the kids on vacation, but will be focused on complete overhaul of her show as she takes over for Ellen [DeGeneres],” a source spilled to the outlet. The Kelly Clarkson Show will take over Ellen’s time slot when the latter’s show airs its final episode on May 26.

