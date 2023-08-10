Music notes: Taylor Swift and Harry Styles

It may have been overshadowed by Taylor Swift’s big announcement that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is coming in October, but eagle-eyed fans spotted Karlie Kloss in the audience of Taylor’s final LA show Wednesday night. It had long been rumored that the two former BFFs were no longer close.

Pucker up! Harry Styles’ Pleasing beauty brand has a new pepper-flavored lip balm. The Big Lip HA Moisture Balm in Pepper is infused with cayenne pepper for “bold flavor and tingling, plumping sensation.”

And speaking of Harry, he may be puckering up with someone new. He and his rumored new girlfriend, actress Taylor Russell, were spotted looking cozy with one another after her performance in the play The Effect in London.

