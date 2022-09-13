Music notes: Taylor Swift, Alessia Cara, Bruno Mars, Christina Aguilera and Andy Grammer

A lawsuit against Taylor Swift is going to trial. Rolling Stone reports trial in the copyright lawsuit against her 2014 hit “Shake It Off” will commence in January. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald rejected the singer’s plea to dismiss Sean Hall and Nathan Butler‘s suit, which claims she stole the lyrics to their 2001 song “Playas Gon’ Play.”

Alessia Cara shared one of her “dressing room sessions” to Instagram, where she sings an acoustic version of “Lie to Me.” The Grammy winner is joined by Dan Kanter for the stripped-down performance.

Bruno Mars bartended in Boston over the weekend, where he was hosting a three-show run at the new MGM Music Hall in Fenway. Boston.com reports the hitmaker took over the Envoy Hotel’s rooftop bar and was pouring shots of his SelvaRey Rum. This isn’t the first time Bruno played bartender and fans wanting to catch a drink with him hope it won’t be the last.

Christina Aguilera has unfollowed Britney Spears on Instagram. This comes after Britney commented on the size of Christina’s backup dancers and fans accused her of fat-shaming. Britney later clarified she was projecting her insecurities onto the “Beautiful” singer, claiming her parents hired tour dancers who made her feel insecure about her body while Christina seemingly was able to hire whoever she wanted.

Andy Grammer is relating hard with fellow parents of young kids. Taking to his Instagram Story, he shared a photo of a woman being hauled away by police — as in they’re carrying her away and the smiling woman is not making it easy. Andy captioned it, “When the toddler’s having fun and you say it’s time to go.”

