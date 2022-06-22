Music notes: Taylor Swift, Alanis Morissette, Andy Grammer, Camila Cabello and more

Taylor Swift was spotted making out with boyfriend Joe Alwyn in the Bahamas, reports TMZ. The ultra-private couple is rarely photographed out and about, so photogs went wild when they spotted them enjoying some fun in the sun. They are reportedly shacking up in Lenny Kravitz‘s Airstream.

Alanis Morissette had to pull the plug on her tour stops in New Zealand and Australia, Billboard reports. Alanis said in a statement that she is “crestfallen” that those stops have been canceled. Live Nation clarified the decision was made based on “scheduling issues and to the unprecedented logistical challenges of global touring in 2022.”

﻿Camila Cabello ﻿was set up with her rumored new beau, dating app mogul ﻿Austin Kevitch﻿. ﻿Entertainment Tonight ﻿reports Austin had some friends in common with the “Havana” singer and asked them to set something up — and it worked. Per a source, “They went out and had fun together.”

Andy Grammer and Rachel Platten are performing at PBS’ A Capitol Fourth, where they will sing from Washington, D.C., for a fireworks spectacular. Rachel will also lead a special tribute to the nation’s military heroes and their families. The festivities air July 4 starting at 8 p.m. ET on PBS.

Kelly Clarkson performed a resounding cover of Demi Lovato‘s heart-wrenching ballad “Anyone” on her daytime talk show Wednesday. Several fans have admitted in the comment section Kelly successfully managed to make them bawl their eyes out.

