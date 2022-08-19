Music notes: Silk Sonic, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé and Jewel

Silk Sonic‘s debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, is officially RIAA-certified Platinum. The duo released the album last November, which swept the 64th annual Grammy Awards. The album is led by their twice Platinum single, “Leave The Door Open.”

Adele is celebrating her latest milestone — the music video for “Hello” has surpassed 3 billion views! “Hello from the other side, you must’ve watched THREE BILLION times,” her team celebrated on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes snaps of the video.

Ed Sheeran often speaks of his Irish roots and now he’ll embrace them as the official headliner of the Spirit of Ireland Gala in New York City. The gala, now celebrating its 50th anniversary, is put on by NYC’s Irish Arts Center. The event will be held October 20 at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers.

Christina Aguilera hopped on the “teenage dirtbag” trend on TikTok and declared herself the “OG teenage dirtbag” with her throwback photos, which show her scantily clad and being frisky.

Michael Bublé not only welcomed his new daughter, Cielo, on Friday — he’s also teasing a new cover band. Kind of. He shared a photo of him with Kevin Jonas and show host Dan Patrick and captioned it, “What should we call our new cover band? Wrong answers only!” Fans have since suggested The Bonus Brothers and Old Kids on the Block.

What is Jewel‘s secret cooking ingredient? Bear lard. She revealed on TikTok, “Bear lard is hands down the yummiest.” She also uses it for skin care, noting it “works incredibly well for dry cracked hands.” For those who might find it weird, the “Intuition” singer reminded fans, “In Alaska, my family lives mostly off the land.” She added bear is her favorite wild game.

