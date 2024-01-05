Music notes: Sheryl Crow, Kelly Clarkson and more

Sheryl Crow has released the official video for “Alarm Clock,” the first single from her upcoming album, Evolution. In the clip, Sheryl plays bass in front of a psychedelic video display. Evolution — which Sheryl unexpectedly announced last year after declaring in 2019 that she was done making albums — is due out on March 29.

Kelly Clarkson says her stylists are putting her in tighter clothing after her weight loss. In a TikTok shared by a fan on Tuesday, Kelly took a celebratory shot with fans who were celebrating a 22nd birthday. As she bent down to grab the glass, she had difficulty moving around in her tight jumpsuit. “Oh, boy. I really can’t bend in these,” she said. “Like, I lost weight and [my styling team is] like, ‘Let’s get you into this tight s***.'”

Lewis Capaldi is back at number one. Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is 2024’s first official number one album in the U.K., after the surprise release of an extended edition. It previously topped the chart for two weeks in June 2023 and sees this surge in thanks to the five previously unreleased tracks included on the extended edition.

Taylor Swift‘s bestie Antoni Porowski is a Traylor shipper, and he’s not afraid of showing it. The Queer Eye host posted an Instagram carousel with pictures from a beach vacation on Thursday. In the first photo, Antoni poses with a red hat that has the phrase “karma is the guy on The Chiefs” embroidered on the side above the number 87. The sold-out hat is actually merch for Ray’s Bar, an NYC hot spot owned by actors Nicholas Braun and Justin Theroux, and sold for $60.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.