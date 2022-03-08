Music notes: Shawn Mendes, Sara Bareilles, Lauren Jauregui and BTS

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes weighed in on Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, which critics dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which would limit LGBT-focused discussions in the classroom. Shawn, who’s Canadian, urged his followers to “Call your senators” and quote-tweeted a statement from Equality Florida. The bill passed the Florida Senate on Tuesday and now awaits Governor Ron DeSantis‘ signature.

Sara Bareilles was touched by a video of a young Ukrainian girl hiding in a bomb shelter while singing “Let It Go,” from Disney’s Frozen. “Oh my heart,” she tweeted while sharing the now-viral video. The clip also earned attention from Idina Menzel, who famously belted out the hit. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Lauren Jauregui announced her new podcast series, Attunement, on Tuesday. In a press release, the Patreon series was inspired by Lauren’s “own process of growth, her path to healing, and the connections that guide her.” Every episode aims to be an “empowering and healing space where love meets through reflection and honesty.”

BTS is reviving the lovable 90s Tamagotchi trend by coming out with their own line. Fans can interact with pixel versions of RM, Jin, Suga, V, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook in those iconic egg-shaped games that came on keychains. Fans will have to keep BTS on their schedules and take care of them, such as feeding them or taking them to the spa, so they can perform their hit song “Dynamite.” The BTS Tamagotchis will come in a red and purple versions and will be made available through BANDAI on September 17.

