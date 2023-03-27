Music notes: Shawn Mendes, Behati Prinsloo, the Jonas Brothers, Lewis Capaldi and more

Shawn Mendes got sunburned while in Mexico City and showed it off on Instagram. Shawn took off his tank to show off his bright-red shoulders, neck, face and arms. He was scolded by OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder in the comments, who ordered him to protect his skin.

Behati Prinsloo seemed to confirm she welcomed a baby with husband Adam Levine by sharing a sweet photo of her infant’s tiny feet to her Instagram. While she didn’t reveal the child’s name, face or gender, the baby was dressed in grayish-blue thermal underwear.

The Jonas Brothers will be Saturday Night Live‘s musical guest on April 8, while comedian Molly Shannon will serve as host. Joe Jonas revealed the group will perform a “couple songs” from their new album — titled The Album.

After Harry Styles was caught smooching model Emily Ratajkowski, Lewis Capaldi joined the leagues of disappointed fans on TikTok. While blasting his song “How I’m Feeling Now,” Lewis referenced his and Harry’s infamous kiss at the 2023 BRIT Awards by writing, “Me after seeing the video of Harry and Emrata.” He captioned it, “So unsatisfied.”

Katy Perry shared how she does her broken-doll eye trick on one of Vogue‘s TikTok videos. She explained she calls the pose “doll eye,” which she developed after spending 15 years getting makeup done. She says she can keep one eye closed “and maintain all function,” keeping one eye — literally — on her makeup team at all times.

