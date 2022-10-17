Music notes: Shania Twain, Jewel, Taylor Swift, ﻿’Encanto﻿,’ Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and more

Shania Twain will play Mrs. Potts in the upcoming anniversary celebration of Beauty and the Beast. The television special, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, airs December 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Jewel shared her trip to Pompeii on TikTok and fans are begging her to become a narrator. Jewel showed off the historical site, from ancient pedestrian walkways to frescos to how to spot the old brothel.

Fans think Taylor Swift will soon release the music video for her track “Vigilante S***.” She is set to release the “Anti-Hero” music video a few hours after she releases Midnights and fans think “Vigilante” will drop on October 25 because of how she held the phone upside down when announcing both track titles on TikTok.

Lin-Manuel Miranda says he wrote “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto in one night. He told Variety, “The gossip number was the pitch, and then the other idea became that they’ll all tell a kind of ghost story about [Bruno] … The [song’s] name got me halfway there, and then I actually pulled an all-nighter, figuring it all out.”

It’s rumored Dua Lipa is working on her new album with Mark Ronson, whom she worked with on the Silk City hit “Electricity.” The Sun reports she hit up the recording studio with him in New York.

Lady Gaga ﻿helped ﻿﻿West Side Story﻿ actress ﻿Rachel Zegler﻿ when her dress ripped at the Critics Choice Awards earlier this year. Zegler told ﻿Vanity Fair﻿ ﻿﻿Gaga tapped her “on the shoulder” and told her, “I can’t let you leave like that.” So she worked with two others on “MacGyvering a safety pin to save my dress.”

The music video for Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett‘s “Where We Started” premieres Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET.

