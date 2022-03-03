Music notes: Selena Gomez, Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry, Camila Cabello and more

ABC/Gavin Bond

﻿Selena Gomez marked the second anniversary of Rare Beauty with a pop-up café in London. Global Cosmetics reports the store has drinks, food and masterclasses with Rare Beauty consultants. It closes March 6.

Christina Aguilera adorably fangirled over Doja Cat at the Billboard Women in Music event, and Entertainment Tonight has the video. Xtina is seen cautiously creeping toward Doja before the two say hello and kiss each other on the cheek. Doja was seemingly shocked and was seen grinning comically.

Katy Perry psychs herself up before a show by chanting, “I can! I will! I am!” She shared a behind-the-scenes video of the nerves she felt heading into her first night of her PLAY residency in Vegas and all the work she put in to getting it across the finish line.

Remember the video Camila Cabello shared to first tease her new song “BAM BAM?” Well, she just posted a hilarious outtake that shows her getting spooked by a barking dog and shrieking. “Here was my first try at that video where I almost got ATTACKED BY A DOG,” Camila wrote. Her fans are still roasting her in the comments.

Miley Cyrus may have a new man. Us Weekly reports that she is dating Maxx Morando, the drummer of Lilly. An alleged source tells the magazine, “It’s a new relationship. They’re still getting to know each other at the moment” but that the two are “very compatible.” Miley and Maxx were first spotted together on New Year’s Eve.

Post Malone is selling his 2019 Bugatti Chiron, and no, we don’t know for how much, because the listing says “Call for price.” The car has under 600 miles and is all white, inside and out. According to Car and Driver, a 2022 Chiron starts at $3.3 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.