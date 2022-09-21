Music notes: Seal, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Post Malone, Madonna, Sam Smith and Rihanna

﻿Seal﻿ has teamed up with Leica Camera AG and designed the all-new Leica Q2 “Dawn” special edition camera set. Only 500 of his cameras, which’ll cost you $5,995, are for sale on the Leica website.

Once again, ﻿Ed Sheeran﻿ is running around with his Pokémon plush toys. He teased a clip of his new song, “Celestial,” on TikTok by asking fans to identify the Pokémon character. It turned out to be Ed, who joked he’s “kind of a mix between Charmander and Jigglypuff.”

﻿Camila Cabello﻿ has parted ways with Epic Records, her label of nearly a decade, and signed with Interscope, the same company that manages﻿ Lady Gaga﻿ and Olivia Rodrigo, reports﻿ Variety﻿.

﻿Post Malone﻿ released his second PostyCo Kids collection. This new drop covers sizes 2T to 6T, as well as extra small to extra large in youth sizes. Prices range from $10 to $50, and products are available now on the PostyCo Kids website.

﻿Madonna﻿ struck a pose with﻿ “Old Town Road” singer Lil Nas X﻿ and declared, “I Love Montero,” which is his birth name. This has fans buzzing the two might have a collab on the way. Madonna has been remixing her old songs, such as “Frozen” and “Hung Up,” so a Lil Nas X remix could be on the way.

Sam Smith is getting ready for their comeback, and will perform live at Royal Albert Hall on October 21 and 22. “We are planning such a special show for you all, it’s been too long since we’ve been together!!!” they wrote on Instagram. Sam also teased more info about their fourth album will be “coming soon.”

Rihanna scored her third YouTube video to amass over 2 billion views. “Diamonds” is her latest song to cross the threshold, following “This Is What You Came For” and “Love The Way You Lie.”

