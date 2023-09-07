Music notes: Sarah McLachlan, Cher and more

Sarah McLachlan is among the artists coming together to help raise money for the victims of the Maui wildfires. She’s set to take part in #MauiStrong, a livestream event happening Friday, September 8, on YouTube at 8 p.m. ET. Funds raised will benefit the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, as well as the Recording Academy charity MusicCares. A future soundtrack from the event will also benefit the two organizations.

Following news of Joe Jonas‘ split from wife Sophie Turner, his brother Nick showed him a little extra love at the Jonas Brothers‘ Arizona show Wednesday night. “It is so good to be back in the birthplace of my favorite person in the entire world, Joseph Adam Jonas,” Nick told the crowd. Joe was born in Casa Grande, Arizona. Before the show began, the brothers — including Kevin — had a group hug.

Cher posted what appears to be the album cover for her first-ever Christmas album. Standing on a snowball surrounded by festive ornaments, the 77-year-old legendary singer wears a white shirt and bedazzled denim jeans. “Are you spending Christmas with me?” she captions it. In a recent interview with Good Morning Britain, she teased that the album will feature collaborations with some as-yet-unknown special guests.

