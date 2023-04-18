Music notes: Sara Bareilles, Adam Lambert, Justin Timberlake and more

A new film capturing the Waitress Broadway musical is making its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. Star and composer Sara Bareilles will be on hand to deliver a special performance following the world premiere of the film, Waitress, the Musical – Live on Broadway!

Adam Lambert and Jax are among the artists participating in an upcoming fundraiser to support drag performers amidst recent anti-LGBTQ legislation. The Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon is set to take place Sunday, May 7, and will be broadcast live at moment.co/dangerous.

Justin Timberlake is helping raise awareness for Ralph Yarl, the 16-year-old who was shot twice after accidentally ringing the doorbell of the wrong house while trying to pick up his siblings. Yarl remains hospitalized and the man who shot him was taken into custody, police announced Tuesday. In an Instagram post, Justin urges his followers to share the story and demand justice.

NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 86, featuring hits from 16 major artists, including Pink, Lady Gaga and Lewis Capaldi, comes out May 5. NOW That’s What I Call Proud, featuring hits from LGBTQ artists including Elton John, Adam Lambert and Melissa Etheridge, goes on sale the same day.

