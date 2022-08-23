Music notes: Sanjaya Malakar, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Sara Bareilles, Jewel and Meghan Trainor

Remember ﻿Sanjaya Malakar? The American Idol alum, who polarized fans in 2007, came out as bisexual on the Adam Sank Show podcast. He recalled being hounded about his sexuality back then, saying that was “so weird for me.” Sanjaya, who called himself an “awkward theater kid,” is now a pastry chef and bartender.

﻿Rihanna﻿ teamed up with MSCHF to launch her new Fenty Beauty campaign, called “Ketchup or Makeup.” Palettes are $25 and contain six items that mimic Heinz ketchup packets — and they’ll either contain a new glittery red lip gloss or the red condiment. Talk about a Rihanna version of Russian roulette …

Justin Timberlake will perform at the 2022 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala on October 8. Chris Pine and his dad will host the event, which aims to raise money to provide critical care to its young patients.

Sara Bareilles﻿ caught Harry Styles‘ Madison Square Garden show and joked sneakers are necessary “concert footwear for 40 somethings” on her Instagram Story. Sara had a blast and shared some highlights of the night.

Jewel marched down memory lane when taking on TikTok’s “Teenage Dirtbag” challenge and shared some rarely seen photos of her as a teen. Jewel crowned herself “Queen of the 90’s [sic].”

﻿Meghan Trainor showed how she combats motion sickness in the car — she wears those special glasses to reduce nausea. While previewing her cheeky new song “Don’t I Make It Look Easy,” she captioned the TikTok video, “Trying not to throw up in every car ride.” She’ll be on ﻿The Late Late Show with ﻿James Corden﻿﻿ Tuesday night.

