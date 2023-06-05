Music notes: Sam Smith, Melissa Etheridge and more

Joey Fatone from *NSYNC, Nick Lachey from 98 Degrees, Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block and Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men have joined together to form a new boy band supergroup … sort of. The so-called Boys No More have released a new song, “Make It Right,” as part of a campaign for AAA insurance. Boys No More has also launched an official TikTok and Instagram, @OfficialBoysNoMore.

Sam Smith gave fans a positive update on their voice issues over the weekend. “My vocal cords are healing, and after a week of vocal rest, it’s looking good,” the singer said in an Instagram video. “It’s looking like I’m going to be ok for the rest of the shows, that’s really amazing news.” Sam had to cancel some shows in the U.K. recently due to a vocal cord injury. Their new song with Madonna, “Vulgar,” drops Friday.

Melissa Etheridge and her 26-year-old daughter, Bailey Cypheridge, were at Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour show in Chicago on Saturday. Bailey posted a sweet photo with her mom on her Instagram Stories and Melissa tweeted about the show, “It’s so awesome to share the music and memories of this amazing artist with my daughter.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.