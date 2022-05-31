Music notes: Sam Smith, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Lindsey Stirling and Train

Sam Smith shared a behind-the-scenes video of their “Love Me More” music video, which looks like it is playing on an old VHS player thanks to its slightly fuzzy graphics. Fans can see how much fun Sam and the gang had filming the emotional clip.

After yanking the release date for her new EP La Tormenta, Christina Aguilera released it and the sultry “Sueltame” collab with singer Tini on streaming. Christina postponed the EP’s release following the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. She also released Aguilera, a new album that compiles the songs off her all-Spanish EPs La Tormenta and La Fuerza.

﻿Kelly Clarkson﻿ belted out a haunting version of ﻿Alanis Morissette﻿’s 1998 hit “Uninvited” on her daytime talk show Tuesday. Kelly will be releasing a Kellyoke EP on June 9, which contains her fan-favorite covers. This track will not appear on it — and fans are already begging her to make a sister EP and to put “Uninvited” on its track list.

Lindsey Stirling says it’s possible to be both a rock star and a violinist. If you don’t believe her, she says, “Go check out my YouTube channel, bro.” She added in an Instagram comment, “Don’t let anyone else tell you what you can and can’t be… unless it’s your mom being a wise mom.”

After teasing it for several days, Train finally released the music video for “Cleopatra,” which features singer Sofia Reyes. The music video takes us back to the 70s, which shows frontman Pat Monahan making tropical cocktails at his very retro home bar.

