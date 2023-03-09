Music notes: Rod Stewart, Madonna, Michael Bublé, Pink and more

Rod Stewart is paying for more MRI scans as part of his mission to reduce wait times. The Mirror says Stewart vowed to help as many people as he can across the U.K. after paying for scans at a hospital near Essex, England. “It lowered the percentage by 10% of people waiting, which is not a p**s in the ocean,” he said.

﻿Madonna﻿ will be featured on three songs by artist ﻿Christine and the Queens﻿﻿﻿. ﻿Madge performs on the songs “Angels Crying in My Bed,” “Lick the Light Out” and “I Met an Angel” off the French singer’s upcoming album, Paranoïa, Angels, True Love, which arrives June 9.

Michael Bublé is known for wearing tailored suits, so when he posted a photo of himself wearing a very relaxed outfit — a beanie, dark jeans and a white pullover — fans went a little wild. Apparently, the clothes flattered his physique, with fans making comments about him hitting the gym, as well as other thirsty remarks.

Pink﻿ revealed to Entertainment Tonight her kids donate eight of their toys whenever they get a new one. “They’re so thoughtful about it,” she said of 11-year-old﻿ Willow﻿ and 6-year-old Jameson﻿. “So yeah, we do one toy in, eight go out.”

﻿Ava Max﻿ said her first heartbreak hit her like a “ton of bricks.” She told the﻿ Smallzy’s Surgery﻿ podcast it did make it hard for her to perform, and she broke down “a few times” during her healing journey. That also helped her write her album Diamonds & Dancefloors, with her explaining, “I died inside and that was all I could write about.”

Nick Jonas pelted wife Priyanka Chopra with colored powder when celebrating Holi, the Hindu Festival of Colors. Priyanka shared the hilarious snap to her Instagram Story and wrote, “As u can tell we take it very seriously.”

