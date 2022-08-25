Music notes: Rod Stewart, JLo, Sam Smith and more

Their friendly rivalry continues. Rod Stewart posted a video of himself onstage doing his best Elton John impression while wearing blinged-out sunglasses and pretending to play piano while making a goofy face. The imitation was all in good fun, though, with Rod captioning the post, “Still love you, Elt.”

Does Jennifer Lopez pick her backup dancers based on their astrological sign? That’s what Glee alum Heather Morris revealed on an episode of the podcast Just Sayin’ with Justin Martindale. Heather recalled an instance where she auditioned for J.Lo and the singer asked any dancer who was a Virgo to raise their hand – they were subsequently asked to leave!

John Legend is bringing his talents to MasterClass. The singer’s class on songwriting is available now on the e-learning program. John’s eighth studio album, Legend, drops September 9.

Sam Smith is gearing up to release a new banger with Kim Petras. The two posted a TikTok of them doing a choreographed dance to the new track as the lyrics flash across the screen. No word on when the song will be released but Sam teased it’s “coming soon.”

