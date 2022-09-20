Music notes: Rod Stewart, Andy Grammer, Nick Jonas, Harry Styles, Justin Timberlake and more

Rod Stewart‘s wife Penny Lancaster served as security at Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral, The Scottish Sun reports. Penny is Special Constable for City of London Police, and Rod is a knight; the pair are friendly with King Charles III.

﻿Andy Grammer﻿ headlines Beyond the Sidelines in Indianapolis this Friday. WRTV reports he’ll take over the Lucas Estate in Carmel to support the Kicking The Stigma Action Grants. The benefit highlights mental health treatment and raises awareness about mental illness.

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra took their daughter Malti on her first vacation to New York City. Priyanka shared the snaps to her Instagram of them gazing out of the window and hid her newborn’s face.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde brushed off breakup rumors by attending a screening of their movie Don’t Worry Darling together in New York City. People reports the two didn’t pose together on the red carpet.

﻿Justin Timberlake﻿ sent love to﻿ Jimmy Fallon﻿, who turned 48 on Monday. The Grammy winner saluted Fallon on his Instagram Story, writing, “My phone could never capture the beauty of your aura. I can’t imagine my feed without you. You complete me.” Justin signed it, “From your Instagram boyfriend.”

Speaking of Fallon, the late night host is going viral for his manic-opening monologue, where he tried deciphering all the Easter eggs Taylor Swift possibly left for her upcoming Midnights album.

Madonna released the music video for her “Hung Up” remix with Dominican rapper Tokischa. True to Madonna fashion, the clip is ultra-racy and features the two sensually cozying up and taking over a nightclub.

The cast of ﻿ENCANTO﻿ will reunite for the ENCANTO AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL concert events on November 11 and November 12 to perform hits from the Disney animated film, as announced at D23 Expo.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

