Music notes: Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Andy Grammer, Meghan Trainor and fun.

An energy drink called “Purple Rain” will no longer be hitting the shelves because of Prince‘s estate. Billboard reports a judge said Bang Energy could not trademark their drink’s name because it is “uniquely and unmistakably” connected to the late singer. Bang Energy will not appeal, but hopes to collab with his estate in the future.

Jennifer Lopez is setting a new wedding trend by declaring “milky nails” the new French manicure. Vogue reports the “On The Floor” singer wore her almond-shaped nails long and painted them in a transparent white polish when she wed Ben Affleck. This has led the fashion mag to declare it the new manicure for brides.

Andy Grammer and his wife, Aijia, surprised Christina Perri with a house call. The “Jar of Hearts” singer shared a snap from her video doorbell of the two dressed as “Italian ‘heart’ repair men.” She said on her Instagram Story that they “put positive post-it notes all over [her] house.” Christina thanked the couple and said she “hit the life jackpot” by being their friend. Christina didn’t divulge why her heart might need repairs.

﻿Meghan Trainor﻿ poked fun at her infamous kiss with Charlie Puth at the 2015 American Music Awards on TikTok. Taking part in the viral “Hal Walker Plays the Banakulas” audio meme, Meghan pretended not to be amused by the kiss, but she did like a comment that said she “would do it again.”

fun.﻿’s 2011 hit “We Are Young” has joined YouTube’s billion views club. This marks the first song for both fun. and collaborator﻿ Janelle Monáe to hit over 1 billion views. The song is also RIAA-certified Diamond, meaning it sold over 10 million copies.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.