Music notes: Pink, Michael Bublé and Taylor Swift

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

﻿Pink ﻿says her 10-year-old daughter ﻿Willow ﻿is too young for a cellphone — and that’s final. The singer says her daughter is pulling all the shots to get one, including the “everyone in my class has one” routine, but Pink told ﻿Today﻿, “That doesn’t move my needle. I don’t care.” Pink adds there’s “a light side and a shadow side to technology in general for adults,” which is why she’s “not there yet” when it comes to giving Willow a phone.

Taylor Swift﻿’s “You Belong with Me” is Providence College’s version of “Sweet Caroline.” The Boston Globe reports the track is a staple game-day song for the men’s basketball team and the crowd goes nuts when it comes over the speakers. The DJ, ﻿Mason Santos, tells the Globe he first played the song on request and things spun out from there — and now it’s the unofficial anthem of the Providence College Friars. Taylor has a house in Rhode Island, so maybe she’ll crash a game for a live performance one day.

﻿Michael Bublé ﻿confirmed in his new music video, “I’ll Never Not Love You,” that he and wife Luisana Lopilato have another little one on the way, but he also shared the good news on Instagram. Citing ﻿Britney Spears ﻿when posting several maternity snaps, the Grammy winner wrote, “Ooops! We did it again” and said in Spanish the baby is on the way. The two share Noah, eight, Elias, six, and 3-year-old. Vida.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.