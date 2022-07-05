Music notes: Pink, Michael Bublé and Sara Bareilles

Pink teased that she has new music on the way after tangling with online haters. She landed in a firestorm after telling those who support the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade to never listen to her music again. “When they tell you to ‘shut up and sing’…. Okay then,” Pink tweeted while sharing a snap of a microphone and piano.

﻿Michael Bublé is a major Marvel fan, but he was disappointed to learn his wax figure at London’s Madame Tussauds isn’t part of the Marvel display. “I’ve submitted a formal request to be placed beside Iron Man….. like a sidekick or a personal assistant,” he captioned the comical video. Once he finds his wax figure, he tests its likeness by seeing if it can unlock his smartphone. Spoiler: he pretends it does and later admits he was acting.

Sara Bareilles celebrated three new RIAA certifications over the weekend. Her debut album Little Voice is officially twice Platinum, while her breakout hit “Love Song” is six times Platinum; single “Gravity” is also twice Platinum. She received the plaque from the RIAA and, in an Instagram Story, jokingly inflated how many copies you have to sell to reach Platinum status — think trillions. Sara just celebrated the 15th anniversary of her debut album.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.