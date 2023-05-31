Music notes: Pink, Madonna and more

Pink is letting it all hang out. She shared some photos of herself enjoying some rest and relaxation in both her bathing suit and her birthday suit. “Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit,” she captioned the photos. “If you haven’t showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes you haven’t lived!!!!!!” She added the hashtags #embarassingmoms #eyerollsfordays #bananaboobies #imfun #readyfortour.

First Sam Smith, now Madonna is collaborating with The Weeknd. She’ll be on a new song from the soundtrack of his Max show, The Idol, called “Popular.” The single drops Friday, the same day the album becomes available for preorder.

Following her passing last week, Tina Turner‘s songs are charting on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart. “The Best” comes in at number two, followed by “What’s Love Got to Do With It” at number four and “Private Dancer” at number 13. According to Luminate, Tina’s album sales have seen a +5,423.5% increase and her on-demand audio streams have seen a +552.5% increase.

