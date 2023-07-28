Music notes: Pink, Kelly Clarkson and more

Pink is bringing a good cause on tour. The singer and longtime UNICEF ambassador will be supporting the charity during her Summer Carnival U.S. tour. There will be UNICEF USA QR codes at all merch stands, which will direct fans to purchase basic necessities and school supplies for children in need.

Kelly Clarkson has released a stripped down performance video of “mine,” which was shot live at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles.

The cast recording for Barry Manilow‘s new musical, Harmony, is set to be released this fall. But as a first taste, the title track is available now. The musical, which Manilow wrote with Bruce Sussman, will make its Broadway debut with previews at the Barrymore Theatre starting October 18. Opening night is set for November 13.

Rod Stewart posted a clip of himself covering Sinéad O’Connor‘s “Nothing Compares 2 U” with Mary J. Blige at a Nelson Mandela tribute concert in the ’90s. “My heart goes out to Sinead O’Connor’s family,” he captioned it. “What a loss.” Sinéad died July 26 at age 56.

