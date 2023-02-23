Music notes: Pink, Britney Spears, Jordin Sparks, Alanis Morissette and Adam Lambert

Pink said she wasn’t picking on Britney Spears in her 2001 song “Don’t Let Me Get Me,” where she sings, “Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears/She’s so pretty/ That just ain’t me.” She told People, “I’ve always felt like a big sister to her…I’m very protective of her, and she’s the sweetest person in the world.”

Jordin Sparks is #1 on Billboard‘s Christian Airplay chart thanks to her for KING & COUNTRY collab, “Love Me Like I Am.” This marks the first time she’s ever topped any Billboard airplay chart.

﻿Alanis Morissette﻿ will be a marquee speaker at the Psychotherapy Networker Symposium, which runs March 16-19 in Washington, D.C. She said on Instagram that she’s “looking forward to a deep dive with one of my favorite people in the world.” Virtual and in-person registration is available on the event’s website.

Adam Lambert released the music video for his cover of Billie Eilish‘s “Getting Older.” The video includes some family videos of a young Adam and footage of him performing over the years. Adam also puts on some prosthetics to make himself look like an elderly man.

