Music notes: Pink, Adam Levine, Taylor Swift, Andy Grammer and more

Pink﻿ unveiled an all-new sleep story on the Calm app, titled ﻿The P!nk Sheet Silver Fairy﻿. She announced on Instagram, “Performing has introduced me to the most interesting people, including my new friend Ring and her magical circus.” Pink invites you to join her “under Ring’s circus tent” for the all-new story, available now.

We know who spent $51 million to buy Adam Levine‘s Los Angeles mansion — Tesla’s Cybertruck design chief, Franz von Holzhausen. Dirt reports the Palisades mansion did sell about 11 percent below Adam and wife Behati Prinsloo‘s asking price, but the duo still made a profit since they originally bought it for $32 million.

﻿Katy Perry﻿ is no longer a California girl! The “Dark Horse” singer revealed on the ﻿Dear Chelsea﻿ podcast that she has been living in Kentucky. She said of her new digs that living in the Southern state is “quite an amazing experience, because it reminds you that Hollywood is not America.” Fiancé Orlando Bloom is currently filming Red Right Hand in the state.

Andy Grammer threw it back to the ’90s when attending comedian Anjelah Johnson‘s high school-themed 40th birthday party. Johnson revealed on her Instagram Story that Andy wore a ’90s letterman jacket, styled his hair to fit the decade and also wore a puka shell necklace — which were on the rage back in the day.

Taylor Swift unleashed an all-new merchandise drop, dubbed the Swiftie Summer Collection, and you can stock up on the new tees, bandanas, bracelets and more on her online store.

American Idol has been renewed for a sixth season, reports Deadline. It’s currently unclear if current judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will return for the new season.

