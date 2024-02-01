Music notes: Phil Collins, Kelly Clarkson and more

Lily Collins wished her dad Phil Collins a happy birthday this week. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Lily honored her father with a throwback picture of the two of them skiing on a mountain slope. “Happy birthday dad! Whether on a wintery slope adventure or a clear day on Lake Geneva, you were always my ski wing man,” Lily captioned the photo. “Love you to the top of the highest mountain and to the bottom of the deepest wave. Celebrating and hugging you from here BIG TIME…”

In case you missed it, Kelly Clarkson said her recent weight loss came about after her doctors told her she was pre-diabetic. Kelly said this on her eponymous talk show on Monday while in conversation with Kevin James. “They were like, ‘You’re pre-diabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ And I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet.’ And then I waited two years and then … I was like, ‘OK, I’ll do something about it,’” Kelly said.

More performers have been announced for the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute gala honoring Jon Bon Jovi. In addition Bon Jovi — the band– and Melissa Etheridge, Goo Goo Dolls, Shania Twain, Bruce Springsteen and Jelly Roll, Train‘s Pat Monahan has joined the lineup, as well as Sammy Hagar. Lenny Kravitz has been added as a presenter. The 33rd annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala, hosted by Jim Gaffigan, will take place Friday, February 2, two days before the Grammy Awards.

