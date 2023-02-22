Music notes: Pentatonix, the Jonas Brothers, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Britney Spears and Adam Levine

Pentatonix received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making them the first a capella group to be honored on the iconic landmark. “A cappella music has made it to Hollywood!” they celebrated on Instagram. “There are no words to describe what it meant to see ‘PENTATONIX’ cemented on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame Boulevard.”

The Jonas Brothers revealed only one person is featured on The Album, their forthcoming studio effort, and that’s “All Time Low” singer Jon Bellion, who worked as a producer on the project.

The Weeknd announced he’ll release his “Die For You” remix featuring Ariana Grande “tomorrow night,” meaning Thursday.

In more Jonas Brothers news, Joe Jonas made fans swoon with his birthday tribute to wife Sophie Turner. He flooded his Instagram Story with posts about her, writing in one, “Here’s to more nights being real with you @sophiet. Happy Birthday.”

Shawn Mendes is rumored to be dating a 51-year-old chiropractor named Jocelyne Miranda. According to Page Six, the rumored couple was spotted hiking at Runyon Canyon Park in California, where Shawn opted to exercise without a shirt.

Britney Spears shared a goofy Instagram video of her talking about dresses with a heavy accent, but there was one line that caught fans’ attention. “I just want you to know if I ever shut down my Instagram, do not call the cops,” Britney said. Last month, fans called police to perform a wellness check on her when she disabled her account.

Behati Prinsloo shared how she and husband Adam Levine celebrated their daughter Gio Grace‘s fifth birthday. Prinsloo shared glimpses of the party to her Instagram Story, including one photo that shows a spider painted on her face. “We raged,” she captioned the image. Another picture showed off Gio’s rainbow colored birthday cake.

