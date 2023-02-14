Music notes: Pentatonix, Sinéad O’Connor, Shakira, Andy Grammer and AJ McLean

Pentatonix will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 21, becoming the 2,748th star in the Live Performance category. They will also become the first a cappella group to make it onto the Walk of Fame. Their star will be placed between Etta James‘ and Cole Porter‘s.

Sinéad O’Connor has lent her voice to the opening credits of season 7 of the Starz hit series Outlander. She sings the show’s theme, “The Skye Boat Song,” which features a new performer and arrangement each season.

Shakira seemingly shaded ex ﻿Gerard Piqué with her latest TikTok, in which she lip-syncs to SZA‘s “Kill Bill” — a song that fantasizes about murdering her ex and his new girlfriend. Shakira sings while mopping a floor in platform heels. Shakira and Piqué dated for 11 years before going their separate ways in June.

﻿Andy Grammer﻿ and ﻿AJ McLean﻿ honored late friend﻿ Stephen “tWitch” Boss﻿ in a celebration of life service on Saturday, People reports. Grammer was one of the performers at the solemn event. Stephen died by suicide in December. He was 40.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

