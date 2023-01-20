Music notes: Pentatonix, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, Ava Max and Lewis Capaldi

Pentatonix proved they’re big Broadway nerds. They used a filter that showed a Playbill from a musical they had to sing a son from. They sang songs from Chicago, Phantom of the Opera and Kinky Boots — luckily for the group, Kristin Maldonado made her Broadway debut in that one.

Sam Smith is the musical guest on this week’s Saturday Night Live, and they cracked a smile when filming a promo with host Aubrey Plaza. Sam also revealed they’re a fan, saying they loved her in Emily the Criminal.

Speaking of Sam, they released their album’s title track on Friday and revealed on Instagram that “Gloria,” the song, is “one of the most important pieces of music I’ll ever make.”

﻿Taylor Swift ﻿cannot wait for ﻿Paramore﻿ to join her Eras Tour, which starts in March. She told ﻿Billboard﻿, “We came up alongside each other as Nashville teenagers writing our own music, so it feels insanely special to kick off the tour together nearly two decades later.” She calls teaming up with the “Ain’t It Fun” singers “a dream come true.”﻿﻿

Ava Max has one week to go before releasing her new album, Diamonds & Dancefloors. She shared the album’s track list and asked, “What songs are you claiming?” The album arrives January 27.

Lewis Capaldi showed off his improv skills when trying to connect an X-rated conversation to a story about his dead aunt, whom he sings about in “Before You Go.” He posted his hilarious monologue to TikTok, where he admits he strained his brain to make it work. He captioned the video, “rest in peace.”

