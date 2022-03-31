Music notes: Pentatonix, Kelly Clarkson, The Weeknd and more

Disney Channel/Image Group LA)

Pentatonix will sing for a cause on April 16. The Grammy-winning group will perform at the Bahamian resort Atlantis Paradise Island, and a portion of ticket sales will benefit the nonprofit Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, which works to save Caribbean marine life.

We know her as ﻿Kelly Clarkson﻿, but legally, she’s now ﻿Kelly Brianne﻿. ﻿People﻿ reports the “Breakaway” singer has officially changed her name now that her divorce to ﻿Brandon Blackstock﻿ has been finalized. According to court docs, Kelly wanted this change because “my new name more fully reflects who I am.” Brianne is Kelly’s middle name.

﻿The Weeknd ﻿has a new music video for “Out of Time” on the horizon. He confirmed the exciting news, saying it “drops next Tuesday,” which is April 5. The Weeknd began teasing the music video earlier this month, using a mysterious note and a blue folder emblazoned with the song’s name.

Jennifer Lopez should stick to her day job because she is not made for baseball. TMZ obtained video of her in a batting cage, and reports she “frequently” struck out. Lopez was having fun with boyfriend Ben Affleck and her daughter, Emme. According to witnesses, J.Lo didn’t let her lack of athleticism dim her style and even tried smashing the ball while holding her purse.

The ﻿Jonas Brothers﻿ are jumping into the snack game with their very own specialty popcorn, which is available to purchase in Walmart for about $4. They unveiled their Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, which is only 50 calories per cup. “When we first tried the popcorn, we fell in love with it,” they said in a statement. “After keeping it to ourselves, we are excited to share it with the nation.”

Lastly, Nick Jonas and Shakira‘s new reality series Dancing with Myself premieres May 31 on NBC

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.