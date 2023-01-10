Music notes: Pentatonix, ABBA, Backstreet Boys, Andy Grammer, Ava Max and Justin Bieber

Pentatonix ﻿sang the national anthem ahead of Monday night’s College Football Playoff, where the University of Georgia triumphed over Texas Christian University. “We can’t believe that just happened,” the a cappella group wrote on Instagram and included a small clip of their big performance.

ABBA released a new “Take A Chance On Me” lyric video to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their ABBA Gold compilation album. This video uses clips from the music video and behind-the-scenes footage of the band working on the song. ABBA will release more lyric videos and posted one for “Money Money Money” in November.

The Backstreet Boys celebrated AJ McLean‘s 45th birthday Monday and shared a heartfelt video of bandmates Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Brian Littrell sending him good vibes … and also roasting him. The video included some humorous clips of AJ goofing off with the boys. Kevin Richardson also sent his love.

Andy Grammer suffered a haircut fail and showed it off on Instagram. He reveals his terrible, mismatched fade cut was the result of his impulsive nature. He asked his followers if he was “destroyed” by the barber or if this is a popular hairstyle kids are getting. Andy’s fans were brutally honest in the comments and panned his new look.

Ava Max will release “One Of Us,” the fourth single off her upcoming Diamonds & Dancefloors album, on Thursday, January 12. She took to TikTok to share a peek of the music video and hinted it’s a heartbreaker.

﻿Justin Bieber ﻿looked super cozy on a dinner date with﻿﻿ wife ﻿Hailey Bieber﻿. He wrapped himself in a colorful crochet blanket and wore it to a West Hollywood sushi restaurant. People reports fans have dubbed the look “couch couture.” Hailey opted for a black leather jacket, white cargo pants and a fuzzy maroon bucket hat.

