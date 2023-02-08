Music notes: Paula Abdul, Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith, Fleetwood Mac and Lizzo

﻿Paula Abdul﻿ partnered with spiritual guidance platform Psychics1on1.com to promote their service and share her experiences getting readings from the website’s mediums, astrologers and more. She said in a statement that the “spot-on” advice she received from the site “helped me navigate my way throughout my career and my love life.”

Olivia Rodrigo was all smiles when meeting rocker Elvis Costello at the Grammys. Costello shared a snap of them together and captioned it, “Great to finally meet @OliviaRodrigo.” Costello famously defended Olivia after fans accused her of ripping off his song “Pump It Up” for her song “Brutal.” Costello said at the time, “It’s how rock and roll works. You take the broken pieces of another thrill and make a brand new toy. That’s what I did.”

Elon Musk joined the debate on whether Sam Smith‘s Grammy performance was “Satanic” or not. Conservatives likened the performance of “Unholy” to a Satanic ritual. Musk replied in response to a video of the performance, “End of days vibes.” The Twitter owner followed up with, “If that’s satan, we have nothing to worry about.”

On that note, the Church of Satan was underwhelmed by Sam’s Grammy performance. David Harris, magister for the church, told TMZ there was “nothing particularly special” about the “alright” spot.

Minnesotans voted to have one of their snowplows named after ﻿Fleetwood Mac﻿. The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced a snowplow on their fleet was named “Sleetwood Mac” after a statewide vote. That name beat out contenders like “Taylor Drift,” “Melton John,” “Beyonsleigh” and “Wolfgang Amadeus Snowzart.”

That said, Lizzo, who once sang about having a new man on the Minnesota Vikings football team, also has a plow named after her. “Blizzo” earned the second-highest number of votes. MnDOT posted a shout-out to her on Twitter.

