Music notes: Paula Abdul, Olivia Newton-John, Ava Max, Ingrid Michaelson and Andy Grammer

Fans have been paying tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John by playing her music, and Billboard took a look at the songs fans are streaming most. Grease hit “You’re the One That I Want” comes first with 2.4 million streams since her death. In second is “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” followed by “Summer Nights.” In fourth, with 1.1 million streams, is “Physical,” while “Magic” rounds out the top 5.

There is no poop fairy — it’s just ﻿Paula Abdul﻿. The “Straight Up” singer shared a hilarious TikTok, captioning it, “My dogs must think there’s a poop fairy around here so I thought I’d dress the part…” Paula is wearing a glamorous white mini-dress with exaggerated winged sleeves as she brushes some doggy doo into a dustpan.

Ava Max has gone from platinum blond to cherry red to black hair all in the span of a few months — and now she’s changed up her do again, this time she’s gone caramel. She debuted her new style on Instagram and captioned it, “locked and loaded.”

Ingrid Michaelson weighed in on Papa John’s new pizza bowls that offer all the toppings and cheesy goodness, but no crust. “I can’t tell if this is amazing or really amazing,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Andy Grammer‘s new song with Fitz & The Tantrums arrives next Friday and he revealed on Instagram that if you presave “The Wong Party,” you’re entered to win a “signed tour poster” from Grammer and the band!

