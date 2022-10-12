Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson and more

Fans believe Olivia Rodrigo not only dated Joshua Bassett, but that she wrote SOUR because they broke up, which may be why a recent TikTok post is raising some eyebrows. In it, Bassett is using a filter that supposedly gives him the first letter of the love of his life’s name. That letter was “O” — which prompted him to play again. He got “Q,” saying he’ll “take it.”

Speaking of Olivia, Kelly Clarkson saluted her by belting out a rendition of “traitor” on her talk show Wednesday. Fans praised Kelly for infusing such raw emotion into an already poignant song.

Despite fans thinking Taylor Swift and Charlie Puth have a collab in the works because he was painting a red fence in his “Light Switch” music video, Charlie says that’s not true. While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon he said they’ve “only spoken once” — but he doesn’t seem opposed to a future collab.

On the topic of Taylor, she will appear on The Graham Norton Show on October 28 to promote her new Midnights album.

Ed Sheeran fulfilled “a dream” of his to play at London’s Union Chapel — and he made us wish we were there to see it. He wrote on Instagram, “It’s always been a dream of mine to play there, was so intimate and powerful. Tried out some new songs, was deffo my fav show of the year.” He teased he’s planned more “intimate shows.”

Jennifer Lopez‘s 2011 hit “On the Floor” with Pitbull has surpassed 2 billion YouTube views. On average, it has amassed over half a million views every day so far this year.

﻿Now That’s What I Call Music Vol. 84 arrives October 28 and will feature songs from Sia, Post Malone and more.





