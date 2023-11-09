Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Sheryl Crow

Olivia Rodrigo is jamming out to herself in a new commercial for Sony LinkBuds. As she performs her song “Love is Embarrassing” onstage, many versions of her sit watching from the audience, wearing pairs of Olivia’s own collaboration with the brand — violet noise-canceling earbuds.

Sheryl Crow will take part in a star-studded roundtable conversation as part of CMT SMASHING GLASS: A Celebration of the Groundbreaking Women of Music. The inaugural musical event premieres Wednesday, November 15, only on CMT, with the goal of honoring barrier-breaking icons in music.

