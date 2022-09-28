Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Pink, Meghan Trainor and Rihanna

﻿Olivia Rodrigo broke a major streaming record on Spotify. Her team confirmed to ABC Audio that she is the first female artist on the platform to have three solo songs off the same album hit 1 billion streams. Her song “deja vu” joins hits “drivers license” and “good 4 u” in Spotify’s billion streams club.

Pink﻿ says she has found “Somebody to Love” and shared a photo of her hanging out with Queen‘s Brian May and Roger Taylor. The trio met up at the Foo Fighters‘ tribute concert for late drummer Taylor Hawkins. Adam Lambert, who sings with Queen, commented with six red heart emojis. Pink also hung out with Nancy Wilson of Heart and captioned it “Ooooh Barracuda.”

Remember that viral photo of Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara visiting a sex shop? Well, she finally explained what she was doing there in a TikTok video and said “it’s not what you think.” She was there to pick up a few things for a friend who was too shy to go in there herself — so Meghan was simply being a brave friend.

TMZ is now reporting Rihanna has not picked a guest to assist her at the Super Bowl halftime show. Apparently her team has compiled a list of 50 potential names, but the “Umbrella” singer could choose to do the entire set solo.

