Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Kelly Clarkson, Paula Abdul, Taylor Swift and more

Olivia Rodrigo has been performing Gwen Stefani‘s No Doubt hit “Just a Girl” while on tour, and Gwen finally noticed. “U killed it,” Gwen shared while posting a clip of Olivia’s recent performance to her Instagram story. Olivia responded with a sobbing emoji. Fans are now hoping Gwen will crash one of Olivia’s shows.

Kelly Clarkson got pranked by Melissa Rivers on her daytime talk show. Kelly is not a fan of spiders and was fooled by a contraption that flings a fake arachnid at you. Kelly let out a loud shriek and later told Melissa she’s going to share the video clip with her prankster son, Remington, adding, “He’s gonna love you so much.”

Paula Abdul is joining American Rescue Dog Show as a guest judge, with Leslie Jordan and Yvette Nicole Brown. Variety reports the show asks rescue dogs to “strut their fluff” to raise money for local animal rescue centers. The show begins airing May 25 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Camila Cabello released the music video for “Hasta Los Dientes,” which features Maria Becerra. Camila wears a frost-blue number, complete with a minty wig and frilled dress, for her colorful music video.

Justin Bieber is not built for the outdoors. He posted an Instagram video of him trying to chop wood like a shirtless lumberjack, and failing. “I’m out of my element,” he captioned the video.

