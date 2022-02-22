Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Adam Levine, Joe Jonas, Glass Animals, Halsey and more

ABC

Olivia Rodrigo shouted out Lorde when celebrating her 19th birthday on Sunday. She cited Lorde’s single “Perfect Places” by writing the lyric “I’m 19 and I’m on fire” on her birthday cake. If you forgot, Lorde inspired Olivia’s career. — the Grammy nominee previously told Interview, “I first remember wanting to be a songwriter” after listening to Lorde’s Pure Heroine album.

Adam Levine let fans know how happy he was to celebrate February 22, 2022. He explained why he tattooed “222” on his left arm, saying he “felt a strange pull” toward the number since he was 15. “This number has popped up in my life at the most important moments,” he added, noting he named his production company, record label and clothing line after the number. Fans also hail February 22 as Maroon 5 Day.

Joe Jonas and his full head of curly hair teased a snippet of DNCE‘s new single, “Dancing Feet,” on Instagram. The single, the band’s first in four years, features DJ Kygo and drops this Friday.

Glass Animals is bringing the heat to Mo Pop Festival. The “Heat Waves” singers will headline the fest between July 30 and 31 alongside Big Sean. Others heading to Detroit’s Hart Plaza for the two-day music bash are Tai Verdes and Jhené Aiko. Tickets are available on the official Mo Pop website.

Halsey is headlining Hangout Fest on Saturday, May 21, alongside co-headliner Doja Cat. Post Malone, Zedd, Maren Morris and Fall Out Boy will headline on Friday, May 20 while Jack Harlow takes over on Sunday, May 22. The three-day fest takes place on the beaches of Alabama’s Gulf Shores. Tickets are for sale on Hangout’s official website.

