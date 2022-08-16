Music notes: Olivia Newton-John, Joe Jonas, Madonna, ‘Encanto’, Meghan Trainor and Harry Styles

The Grease and Xanadu soundtracks are surging on Billboard charts following Olivia Newton-John‘s death — they are fifth and 18th, respectively. “Hopelessly Devoted to You” surged to fifth on the Digital Song Sales chart.

Joe Jonas just turned 33 and admits he uses injectables to smooth his fine lines. “There were all these talks at one point, like, ‘Oh, men can’t do this or it’s weird for guys to do that,’ and I think there’s a stigma that’s fading, and I like that,” he told People. Fans are not loving the revelation and are panning him on Instagram.

Madonna turned 64 Tuesday but plans on celebrating all week. She took to Instagram to preview her “birthday week,” which consists of fancy dinners, plenty of kisses, drinks, limo rides and more. She previously revealed she is in Sicily to celebrate her birthday.

Encanto is up for several Imagen (Ee-mah-hen) Awards! It’s up for best music composition for film or television, as well as best music supervision for film or television. It’s the only movie to be nominated in both categories. The Imagen Awards, which salute Latino talent, take place on October 2 in Los Angeles. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Meghan Trainor not only released a clean, acoustic version of “Bad for Me,” with Teddy Swims — she also made a new music video for it. The two wanted to make the song more intimate and shot the video in a recording studio.

Harry Styles is one of the most searched-for celebrities on Google — but what are the majority of people asking? Google Trends reveals people search for his age (28), his height (6’0″) and who he is dating (actress Olivia Wilde) — in that order. So, which country Googles him the most? The honor goes to Ireland.

