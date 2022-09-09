Music notes: Olivia Newton-John, Cher, Celine Dion, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé and Lady Gaga

Olivia Newton-John is being honored with a 50th anniversary deluxe edition of her debut album, If Not For You. The record is available to purchase now.

Cher‘s Twitter tribute to Queen Elizabeth II puzzled fans when she used a bull emoji — leading people to believe she called the late monarch a cow. Others believe Cher was honoring Elizabeth’s star sign, Taurus, because Cher was speaking highly of the royal.

Celine Dion also honored the late queen, writing on Twitter, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a graceful, elegant, and kind woman. She dedicated her life to public service, tirelessly helping others in need. Her loss will be deeply felt throughout the world.”

John Legend clarified his song “I Don’t Love You Like I Used To” is about falling more in love — not out of love. “This is not a breakup song,” he shared on TikTok alongside a video montage of wife Chrissy Teigen.

Speaking of Legend, fellow Voice coach Gwen Stefani revealed Legend won’t turn his chair around in the blind auditions if someone sings his songs. “I guess he gets very scientific about it,” she said on Late Night With Seth Meyers, adding she likes it when people sing her songs.

Michael Bublé shared how he feels about the first day of school by parodying a viral clip of a girl giving advice on what to wear. Obviously, Michael goes out of his way to look as ridiculous as possible — even putting on a Spider-Man mask and Ugg boots. Pal Derek Hough joked, “Imagine us walking in wearing the same outfit.”

Lady Gaga teased her new Haus Labs beauty products — Triclone Skin Tech Foundation and Bio-Blurring Powder. Gaga did a no-makeup video to show how her products make her skin glow. She revealed her new foundation comes in 51 shades.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.