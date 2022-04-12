Music notes: NSYNC, Michael Bublé and Ellie Goulding

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

﻿NSYNC﻿ reunited to perform at ﻿Ryan Cabrera﻿’s wedding — well, without ﻿Justin Timberlake﻿ ﻿﻿and ﻿JC Chasez﻿. Hollywood Life reports that the “On the Way Down” singer married WWE star Alexa Bliss on Saturday, and taking over the stage during the reception was Joey Fatone﻿, ﻿Lance Bass﻿ and ﻿Chris Kirkpatrick﻿ to perform “Bye Bye Bye.”

Ellie Goulding is teaming with ﻿Dear Evan Hansen﻿ star ﻿Ben Platt﻿ at the LA Family Housing Awards on Thursday, April 21. ﻿Variety ﻿reports that the “Burn” singer will take over the stage for an exclusive performance, as will the Broadway star. The event, which aims to end homelessness throughout the Los Angeles area, will take place at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center.

Sometimes, you just need to be your own pick-me-up. Michael Bublé shared a humorous video Tuesday on his Instagram to tell fans what he really wants to hear them say — that he is super handsome. But, because no one ever says that, he joked, he had to do it himself, and shared a video of him leaving that sparkling praise on his own clip to promote his new album Higher.

